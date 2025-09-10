Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Rises By 41.4%

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,200 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXD opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $13.64.

About ProShares UltraShort Health Care

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

