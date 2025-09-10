Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 21.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 839,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 899,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $85.61.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $1.0762 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 232,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after buying an additional 225,732 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 209,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

