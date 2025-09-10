Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Drops By 21.5%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 839,800 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 899,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 899,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of VYMI stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.08 and a twelve month high of $85.61.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $1.0762 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.