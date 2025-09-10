Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 661.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,313 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 41.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,094,000 after purchasing an additional 937,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,345,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after purchasing an additional 693,473 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,281,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 209.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,957,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

