Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,623 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $40,226,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,086,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,039,000 after purchasing an additional 322,935 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $25,739,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth $15,019,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,028 shares of company stock worth $102,014 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE:SCCO opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Southern Copper Corporation has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $121.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

