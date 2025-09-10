State of Wyoming Acquires Shares of 2,020 Archrock, Inc. $AROC

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,020 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 97,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,757,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Archrock by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AROC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 224,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,003.86. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Stock Down 0.9%

AROC stock opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $383.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.34 million. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Archrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Archrock’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

