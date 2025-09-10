State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

State of Wyoming bought a new position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,905,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,379 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,140,000 after purchasing an additional 349,046 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 488,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,162 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,229,000 after acquiring an additional 136,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.30.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $166.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.86 and a 12-month high of $170.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 1.41.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.