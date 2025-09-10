State of Wyoming Sells 1,401 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

State of Wyoming decreased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 39.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 335,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,023 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1,438.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAT. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.24. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.47%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.890-2.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

