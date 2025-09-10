Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$73.77 and traded as high as C$79.93. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$79.01, with a volume of 83,237 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$93.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$84.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.77.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells lumber and wood products. The company operates in two segments: Pressure-treated wood, which includes utility poles, railway ties, residential lumber, and industrial products; and Logs & Lumber segment comprises of the sales of logs harvested in the course of the company’s procurement process that is determined to be unsuitable for use as utility poles, it also includes the sale of excess lumber to local home-building markets.

