Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $286.69 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.34 and a 52 week high of $321.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.24.

STRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

