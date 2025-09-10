Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Critical Survey

Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Super League Enterprise and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bally’s 0 5 0 0 2.00

Super League Enterprise presently has a consensus price target of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,157.33%. Bally’s has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Super League Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than Bally’s.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Super League Enterprise has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Bally’s”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super League Enterprise $16.18 million 0.21 -$16.64 million ($54.12) -0.06 Bally’s $2.45 billion 0.20 -$567.75 million ($11.71) -0.85

Super League Enterprise has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Super League Enterprise and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super League Enterprise -116.18% -1,169.11% -148.32% Bally’s -23.55% -72.98% -4.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Bally’s shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 74.9% of Bally’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bally’s beats Super League Enterprise on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super League Enterprise



Super League Enterprise, Inc. creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology. In addition, the company operates Minecraft server world for more casual players on consoles and tablets. Further, it sells on-platform media and analytics products, and influencer marketing campaign sales to third-party brands and agencies; game development and custom game experiences within its owned and affiliate game worlds; and production, curation and distribution of entertainment content for its network of digital channels and media and entertainment partner channels. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Bally’s



Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course. The International Interactive segment includes the European and Asian operations of Gamesys, a business-to-consumer iCasino operator. The North America Interactive segment covers a portfolio of sports betting, iGaming, and free-to-play gaming brands such as Bally’s Interactive, SportCaller, and Live at the Bike, and the North American operations of Gamesys. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

