Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE) versus PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Head to Head Review

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) and Synthesis Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:SYNE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.3% of PBF Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of PBF Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Synthesis Energy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PBF Energy has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synthesis Energy Systems has a beta of -39.32, suggesting that its share price is 4,032% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy $33.12 billion 0.10 -$533.80 million ($8.59) -3.49 Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares PBF Energy and Synthesis Energy Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Synthesis Energy Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PBF Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PBF Energy and Synthesis Energy Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy 4 7 1 0 1.75 Synthesis Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

PBF Energy currently has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential downside of 17.11%. Given Synthesis Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Synthesis Energy Systems is more favorable than PBF Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PBF Energy and Synthesis Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy -3.24% -17.46% -7.46% Synthesis Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Synthesis Energy Systems

Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc., an energy company, engages in licensing and commercializing SES gasification technology for the production of synthesis gas in China and internationally. Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

