T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Position Trimmed by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $25,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,604 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

