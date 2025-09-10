TC Energy Corporation $TRP Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 2,565.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,306,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694,336 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 80.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,983,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,164,000 after buying an additional 7,562,887 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 34.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,808,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $935,627,000 after buying an additional 5,053,228 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 175.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,758,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,845,000 after buying an additional 3,664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 31.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,418,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,885,000 after buying an additional 2,242,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TC Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $52.39.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 28.98%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6148 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.32%.

TC Energy Profile

(Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.