Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,219 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Teradyne by 22.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Teradyne by 6.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $58,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,281,258. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.59%.The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.