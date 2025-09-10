Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.06% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $39,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $43,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $54,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 403.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $799,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $91,763.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,693.84. This trade represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

