Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2,865.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,031 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.73 and a 52-week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Melius Research raised Texas Roadhouse to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $212.00 price target on Texas Roadhouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total value of $377,383.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,137.20. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total transaction of $519,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,979,223. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,704. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.