The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 409,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,183 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Manitowoc worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 272.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 144,498 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 550,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 144,390 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth approximately $851,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

MTW stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.17. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.18 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

(Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.