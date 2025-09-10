Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $330,000 Investment in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. $MTW

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 13.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 23.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 15.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 33,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 33.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $248,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $11.00.

Manitowoc Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.34. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

