Twilio Inc. $TWLO Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 697,988 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,280,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,180,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Twilio by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,852,000 after acquiring an additional 553,043 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,470,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,452,000 after purchasing an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 price target on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.78.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 146,016 shares in the company, valued at $15,468,935.04. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,671 shares of company stock worth $6,235,788 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 893.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $151.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

