Tyra Biosciences, Inc. $TYRA Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,556 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Tyra Biosciences worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,879,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 1,889,829 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,470,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 701,448 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 679,124 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 2,900.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 304,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 59,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,713.13. The trade was a 33.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 61,392 shares of company stock worth $628,358 in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of TYRA opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TYRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.