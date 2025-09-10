UBS Group AG $UBS Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,317 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.2%

UBS Group stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $40.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Company Profile



UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

