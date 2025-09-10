Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 22,460,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 31st total of 17,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Upstart Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $68.92 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.50 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $257.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $823,469.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. This represents a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 6,533 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $457,701.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,087.38. The trade was a 20.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,414 shares of company stock worth $10,506,147. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Upstart by 72.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Stories

