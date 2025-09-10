UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
UTime Trading Up 5.5%
Shares of NASDAQ WTO opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. UTime has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.
About UTime
