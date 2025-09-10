UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,300 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the July 31st total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UTime Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WTO opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. UTime has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get UTime alerts:

About UTime

(Get Free Report)

Read More

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

Receive News & Ratings for UTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.