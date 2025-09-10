UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) vs. Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Head-To-Head Survey

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) and Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UTStarcom and Altice USA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom $10.88 million 2.13 -$4.37 million N/A N/A Altice USA $8.95 billion 0.13 -$102.92 million ($0.58) -4.12

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UTStarcom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altice USA.

1.8% of UTStarcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Altice USA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of UTStarcom shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Altice USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

UTStarcom has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altice USA has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UTStarcom and Altice USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom N/A N/A N/A Altice USA -3.07% N/A -0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UTStarcom and Altice USA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom 0 0 0 0 0.00 Altice USA 1 1 3 0 2.40

Altice USA has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Altice USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altice USA is more favorable than UTStarcom.

Summary

Altice USA beats UTStarcom on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products. The company also offers packet optical and network synchronization products. It serves telecommunications operators and equipment distributors. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications. In addition, it provides voice over Internet protocol telephone services; and mobile services, such as data, talk, and text. Further, the company offers Ethernet, data transport, IP-based virtual private networks, Internet access, and telephony services; hosted telephony services, managed Wi-Fi, managed desktop and server backup, and collaboration services comprising audio and web conferencing; fiber-to-the-tower services to wireless carriers; data services consisting of wide area networking and dedicated data access, as well as wireless mesh networks; and enterprise class telephone services that include traditional multi-line phone service. Additionally, it provides hosted private branch exchange, network security, and international calling and toll-free numbers services. Furthermore, the company offers audience-based and multiscreen advertising solutions; data analytics; and news programming services, as well as operates news channels under the News 12 Networks, Cheddar, and i24NEWS names. It also provides broadband communications and video services under the Optimum and Suddenlink brands. Altice USA, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

