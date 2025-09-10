Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 25,850,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 19,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,071,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,071,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VCIT opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.85. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 564,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,732,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 636.1% during the 2nd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

