Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,844,000 after buying an additional 21,601 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 1,007,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,548,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% in the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after buying an additional 2,028,894 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

