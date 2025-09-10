Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Update

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 833,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 833,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In related news, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,111.16. This trade represents a 36.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 125,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $4,057,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 294,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,828.08. This trade represents a 29.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,699 shares of company stock worth $10,361,627. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 184,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77. Veritex has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $34.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.The company had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

