Vident Advisory LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BankUnited by 893.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,150,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth $26,299,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,986,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,338,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 806,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after purchasing an additional 317,532 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BKU stock opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. BankUnited had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $273.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $152,989.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 39,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,080.33. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $135,765.00. Following the sale, the director owned 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,921.95. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

