Vident Advisory LLC Takes Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,187 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1,918.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,233,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,398,000 after purchasing an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 502,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.36.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Trading Down 0.9%
NYSE PAYC opened at $222.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.54. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. Paycom Software had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
