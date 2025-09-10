Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,039,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,651 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $25,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 535,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VKTX opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.27. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $118,424.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,001.60. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

