Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Short Interest Update

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.65. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 2.30.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. Village Farms International had a net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Village Farms International by 50.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.
