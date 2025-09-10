VIPR (OTCMKTS:VIPV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of VIPR Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. VIPR shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

VIPR Stock Performance

VIPR Company Profile

VIPR Corp. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of strategic nutraceutical and nutraceutical related products for personal consumption, apparel, and home applications. VIPR Corp. was formerly known as S2C Global Systems Inc and changed its name to VIPR Corp. in August 2014. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

See Also

