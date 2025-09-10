Walker & Dunlop, Inc. $WD Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 95,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth $4,252,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 110,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE WD opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 9.27%.The company had revenue of $319.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 82.72%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 5,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $459,963.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,194.20. The trade was a 36.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

