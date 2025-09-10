Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Down 20.6% in August

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 393,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.6%

WTFC opened at $137.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $89.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $670.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.43 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer bought 3,919 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $103,265.65. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,265.65. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David A. Dykstra sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $1,965,321.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 182,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,818.24. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 133.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 225,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.31.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

