Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Short Interest Up 32.4% in August

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the July 31st total of 755,400 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares in the company, valued at $12,245,250. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Woodward by 427.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 35.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Woodward by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. KP Management LLC increased its position in Woodward by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

Woodward stock opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.27. Woodward has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $267.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Northcoast Research raised Woodward to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.11.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

