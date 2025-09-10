Worthington Steel, Inc. $WS Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,547 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Worthington Steel worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Worthington Steel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Worthington Steel by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Worthington Steel by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Worthington Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Worthington Steel Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:WS opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.88. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.45 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

