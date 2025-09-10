Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 207.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $16,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $13,458,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,014,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.98.

NYSE WH opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $113.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $87.10.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 23.10%.The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

