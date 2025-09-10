XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 80,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the July 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

XWELL Stock Performance

Shares of XWELL stock opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. XWELL has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.00.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XWELL had a negative net margin of 63.18% and a negative return on equity of 265.41%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

