Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) versus Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Critical Survey

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 88.3% of Blue Dolphin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Dolphin Energy -2.82% -24.22% -7.98% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -22.49% -20.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Dolphin Energy and Zion Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Dolphin Energy $317.52 million 0.06 -$8.64 million ($0.57) -2.25 Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.34 million ($1.77) -0.11

Zion Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blue Dolphin Energy. Blue Dolphin Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zion Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Dolphin Energy has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zion Oil & Gas beats Blue Dolphin Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility. It also provides storage tank rentals and ancillary services. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Blue Dolphin Energy Company is a subsidiary of Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 434 comprising an area of approximately 75,000 acres. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

