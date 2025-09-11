10x Genomics $TXG Stock Holdings Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,212,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 695,227 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of 10x Genomics worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 10x Genomics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 7,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $103,231.94. Following the transaction, the insider owned 440,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,079,845.52. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $307,723.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865 in the last 90 days. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 target price on 10x Genomics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.54.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.36 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

