12,345 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

