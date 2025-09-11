17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.59. 24,141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 34,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

17 Education & Technology Group Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Trading of 17 Education & Technology Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 17 Education & Technology Group stock. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Free Report) by 654.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in 17 Education & Technology Group were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group, Inc engages in the provision of educational technology solutions. Its in-school plus after-school integrated model delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. The firm offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning.

