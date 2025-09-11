2,500 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 7.8%
Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $44.63.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
