2,500 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $45.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.91. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $44.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.