25,319 Shares in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Zoom Communications by 177.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Communications stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.57. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $787,283.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,914.84. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,871,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares in the company, valued at $439,802.50. This trade represents a 80.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,422 shares of company stock worth $6,851,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

