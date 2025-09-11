34,202 Shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,976,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,445,000 after buying an additional 118,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,537 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,511,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,088,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,866,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,387 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. This trade represents a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is -44.59%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

