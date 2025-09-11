357,248 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 357,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 104,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research set a $28.00 price target on Stoke Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

NASDAQ STOK opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.14.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.17. Stoke Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 26.25%.The business had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $109,304.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $366,979.03. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 45,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $925,899.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,606.05. This represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,719 shares of company stock worth $2,063,359 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

