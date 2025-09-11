36,308 Shares in OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 36,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 158.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 97.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OUTFRONT Media from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen raised OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $151,704,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares in the company, valued at $160,983,462.78. This trade represents a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 20,109 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $319,330.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,875.68. This represents a 22.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,454,126 shares of company stock valued at $152,575,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

