41,800 Shares in Brandes International ETF $BINV Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2025

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandes International ETF (BATS:BINVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.69% of Brandes International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brandes International ETF Trading Up 1.1%

BINV stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Brandes International ETF has a 12-month low of $28.93 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $265.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71.

About Brandes International ETF

The Brandes International ETF (BINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies who perform their business activities outside the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be undervalued BINV was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

