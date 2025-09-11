58,807 Shares in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. $RRGB Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 270.2% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 620,402 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,148,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

In related news, Director Anthony S. Ackil purchased 14,910 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $74,997.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 103,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,124.06. This trade represents a 16.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Ross Martin acquired 34,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $217,942.21. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,667,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,128.74. The trade was a 2.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,910 shares of company stock worth $405,615 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 0.3%

RRGB opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.45.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.17 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

