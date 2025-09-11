621,058 Shares in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR $VNET Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new position in VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 621,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $2,611,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 2,304,491.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,324 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $7,503,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth about $27,463,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VNET shares. Bank of America raised their target price on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

VNET Group Stock Performance

VNET Group stock opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.54. VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.13, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). VNET Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VNET Group Profile

(Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.